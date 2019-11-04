Products/Bartec USA
November 4, 2019

Bartec to Display Rite-Sensor at 2019 SEMA, AAPEX Shows

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama to Highlight Racing Heritage at SEMA

BKT Exhibiting at Three Locations at 2019 SEMA Show

Hamaton to Display New Products at SEMA 2019

Nexen Hero 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon on Display at 2019 SEMA Show

Myers Tire Supply Reveals Demo Vehicle for 2019 SEMA Show

Goodyear Raises Consumer Tire Prices

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Wholesale Tire & Wheel Piloting Breast Cancer Research Program from Omni United/Radar Tires

Continental Celebrates Mississippi Tire Plant Grand Opening

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Rite-Sensor-Bartec-Boxes

Bartec USA will display its Rite-Sensor, a programmable, single part, multi-frequency replacement TPMS sensor, at its booths at AAPEX [#853] and SEMA [40123] this week.

Bartec’s SEMA booth, we will feature a complete, on-vehicle demonstration of Rite-Sensor usage.

“Our customers will be very interested in our process-driven approach and what we’ve created to make sensor programming easy and fast,” said Bartec CEO Scot Holloway. “Bartec will have a vehicle in their SEMA booth so customers can see for themselves just how easy, fast and accurate, Bartec tools are to use.”

Once again, Bartec USA and TCS have joined forces to demonstrate how the Tech200Pro integrates to the TCS Inspect Software. Interested customers will be able to inspect the vehicle, and see the output in both company’s booths. Using the Tech200Pro with TCS Inspect, the user can easily set up the tool using stored information in the application, measure tire pressure, remaining tread depth, and test the TPMS sensors. Then using wireless Bluetooth, users can send the data to the tablet, and the technician can provide the complete report regarding tire wear and condition.

In addition, Bartec USA will have various booth giveaways, product information and a daily drawing for a sleeve of Rite-Sensors.

Show Full Article