Bartec to Display Rite-Sensor at 2019 SEMA, AAPEX Shows

Bartec USA will display its Rite-Sensor, a programmable, single part, multi-frequency replacement TPMS sensor, at its booths at AAPEX [#853] and SEMA [40123] this week.

Bartec’s SEMA booth, we will feature a complete, on-vehicle demonstration of Rite-Sensor usage.

“Our customers will be very interested in our process-driven approach and what we’ve created to make sensor programming easy and fast,” said Bartec CEO Scot Holloway. “Bartec will have a vehicle in their SEMA booth so customers can see for themselves just how easy, fast and accurate, Bartec tools are to use.”

Once again, Bartec USA and TCS have joined forces to demonstrate how the Tech200Pro integrates to the TCS Inspect Software. Interested customers will be able to inspect the vehicle, and see the output in both company’s booths. Using the Tech200Pro with TCS Inspect, the user can easily set up the tool using stored information in the application, measure tire pressure, remaining tread depth, and test the TPMS sensors. Then using wireless Bluetooth, users can send the data to the tablet, and the technician can provide the complete report regarding tire wear and condition.

In addition, Bartec USA will have various booth giveaways, product information and a daily drawing for a sleeve of Rite-Sensors.