Connect with us

News

Bartec Releases Software Update with Rite-Sync

David Sickels

on

Bartec USA has released its latest tool software update.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Release 61 is now available for Tech400SD, Tech300Pro, Tech500 and Tech400Pro tools.

Rite-Sensor-Bartec-Boxes

At SEMA 2019, Bartec rolled out Rite-Sync, a tool-controlled process that is unique to Bartec TPMS Tools and the Bartec Rite-Sensor. When using Bartec’s Rite-Sensor and the Rite-Sync process, the TPMS service is just like working with an OE, single part replacement.

According to Scot Holloway, Bartec CEO, “One thing that is common to all TPMS service is that whenever a new sensor is installed, a TPMS relearn is required. Rite-Sync combines the sensor programming step with the relearn step, making the process fast, accurate and repeatable.”

Advertisement

Rite-Sync is part of Bartec’s latest software release 61. This release of tool software is full of new features and benefits that include additional coverage for a host of other programmable replacement sensors. R61 adds coverage for Schrader’s EZ-Sensor, John Dow’s Pro-Select, Huf’s IntelliSens, and SMP’s Qwik Sensor. R61 also marks the return of the Alligator sens.it for the Tech400SD, Tech300Pro, Tech500 and Tech400Pro tools.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Bartec Releases Software Update with Rite-Sync

on

K&M Top Shop Winner: Van Kleeck’s Tire Inc.

on

TireHub Selects Omnitracs for Fleet Management

on

ASE Introduces Spanish/English Option for Four Tests
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

News: Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate Tires

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Discount Tire Supply

Phone: 855-550-2626Fax: 909-267-6268
4602 E. Arrow Hwy., Montclair CA 91763
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect