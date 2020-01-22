Bartec Releases Software Update with Rite-Sync

Click Here to Read More

Release 61 is now available for Tech400SD, Tech300Pro, Tech500 and Tech400Pro tools.

At SEMA 2019, Bartec rolled out Rite-Sync, a tool-controlled process that is unique to Bartec TPMS Tools and the Bartec Rite-Sensor. When using Bartec’s Rite-Sensor and the Rite-Sync process, the TPMS service is just like working with an OE, single part replacement.

According to Scot Holloway, Bartec CEO, “One thing that is common to all TPMS service is that whenever a new sensor is installed, a TPMS relearn is required. Rite-Sync combines the sensor programming step with the relearn step, making the process fast, accurate and repeatable.”