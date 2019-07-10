Babcox Media Acquires Transmission Digest

Babcox Media Inc. is pleased to announce its acquisition of Transmission Digest.

For nearly 39 years, Transmission Digest has served as a primary resource for shops seeking the parts, services and supplies necessary to run a successful transmission/powertrain business. Adding Transmission Digest to the Babcox Media portfolio of media properties and marketing solutions enables Babcox Media to extend its reach further into the automotive repair marketplace by providing the focused, extensive technical coverage necessary for these disciplines.

Based in Springfield, Missouri, Transmission Digest was founded in 1980 by Les & Carol Langsford of MD Publications, Inc. Current Publisher, Bobby Mace, will continue to serve in his role, and the company will remain in Springfield.

Transmission Digest magazine is delivered to more than 18,000 shops in the United States each month, providing a full range of information and educational resources to shop owners and technicians serving the transmission/powertrain aftermarket. The brand’s digital publications ePowertrain Bulletin and Transmission Tech/Talk provide additional in-depth educational and reference tools in both text and video format.

“We are excited to welcome Transmission Digest to the Babcox Media family. The brand has a long-standing reputation for delivering extensive technical coverage of diagnostic, repair and installation information, which our readers value. The addition of this brand to our company allows us to add more depth to our already extensive coverage of the automotive industry,” said Bill Babcox, president of Babcox Media.

“Joining Babcox Media provides a great opportunity for Transmission Digest to bring more news, education and content to our readers. Their comprehensive market knowledge and wide-reaching coverage throughout the aftermarket will help us more effectively promote and deliver our services,” said Mace. “Babcox Media has a deep history in the industry segments they serve; I’m proud to join the team.”

