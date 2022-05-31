Axel Nut Torque Booklet Provides Helpful Information and Tips

The torque specifications for the axle nut vary a lot from vehicle to vehicle. This is because not all applications are the same.

On some wheel bearings sets and hub units, the axle nut secures the outer flange to a CV joint or stub axle. As the nut is tightened, it pulls the flange and axle together to set the preload of bearings. These axle nuts will have specifications as low as 130-ft. lbs. and as high as 300-ft. lbs.

If the preload is set at the factory with orbital forming or other processes. The nut holds just the axle in the hub and to the flange. With these types of hub units, they typically have lower axle nut torque specifications that can be between 85- and 170-ft. lbs.

The torque specification can also vary due to the diameter and size of the rolling elements. Also, the weight and performance capabilities of the vehicle will influence the torque specification. Even the type of axle nut will have some impact on the specification.

The bottom line is that there are so many variables in wheel bearing design and application that one torque specification for axle nut torque is impossible.

This is why BCA includes the “Axle Nut Torque Specification Booklet” in the box of most hub units. The booklet has 68 pages for front and rear axle nut specifications covering Acura to Yugo and everything in between. The booklet also has nine pages of notes covering model-specific torque procedures and information if the nut can be reused.

