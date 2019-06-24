ASA Opposes Pennsylvania Vehicle Emissions Modification Bills

Four Republican Pennsylvania senators, Sens. Judith Ward, Elder Vogel, Patrick Stefano and Wayne Langerholc, have introduced a quartet of bills aimed at modifying Pennslyvania’s vehicle emissions and maintenance program. The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is asking its members in Pennsylvania to oppose these bills by contacting state legislators via ASA’s legislative advocacy website, TakingtheHill.com.

According to ASA, the senators argue “vehicle emissions testing has become less effective at reducing air pollution, particularly due to newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles entering the fleet.” The State Senate Committee on Transportation held roll call votes June 12 for each of these bills, all of which received a majority of “yeas.”

ASA argues that “these bills are moving without careful review or taking into consideration the impact on small business owners and other stakeholders.”

Additionally, ASA urged Pennsylvania repairers and motorists to go to TakingtheHill.com to send a letter in opposition to these bills impacting Pennsylvania’s emissions program. The ASA has also prepared a fill-in-the-blank letter opposing the bills.