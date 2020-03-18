Automotive Parts Services Group Postpones National Meeting

Due to increasing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) has postponed its 2020 national meeting.

The combined national conference and expo for members of Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association was scheduled for April 26-29 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. With over 650 attendees, the event would exceed the limit of 50 persons cited by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Because the health and safety of our members, vendor partners and associates is our primary concern, we made the difficult decision to postpone our 2020 conference,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group. “We are actively working to reschedule this event and will provide further details once they are available.”

