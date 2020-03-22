Connect with us

Automotive Distribution Network Extends Latin American Footprint

The Automotive Distribution Network has recently signed on MIP Distribuciones, based in Queretaro, MX.

“As the Network expands in regions primed for growth, MIP Distribuciones reflect the group’s commitment to signing likeminded companies in Latin America,” says David Prater, president of The Network. “MIP Distribuciones is a company on the move, with the need to expand their product lines and enhance their excellent customer service.”

MIP Distribuciones was initially opened in 2016 and has plans on opening three more locations next year, all in the Mexico City area.

