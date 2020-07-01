Connect with us

Automakers Launch Non-Saleable Parts/Airbag Lookup Tool

Tire Review Staff

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation supports a new automaker-driven tool enabling anyone who handles aftermarket parts, businesses and associations to help identify recalled Takata airbags and work with dealers, and others, to identify and safely dispose of parts that cannot be re-sold under Federal law.

The website, FreePartCheck.com, will help automakers prevent recalled and non-saleable airbags and components subject to the Takata recall from appearing in inventory at salvage yards or recycling facilities.

The free tool requires no account or login and provides the ability to:

  • Check if specific parts are subject to recall by entering the part numbers in the search field and generating a report;
  • Search for parts using whatever information is known, including serial number, supplier part number, OEM part number, and/or OEM service part number;
  • Search for one or many parts simultaneously; and
  • Provide information about free pickup and disposal for recalled Takata-manufactured airbags.

At this time, part information is available for the following manufacturers and brands: Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, Ford, Freightliner, Infiniti, Jeep, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercury, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Ram, Scion, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

The tool will be updated to reflect any additional manufacturers and brands.

