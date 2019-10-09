News/Auto Value
October 9, 2019

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Wrap Up ‘Ultimate Outdoor Adventure’

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Alliance_UltimateOA

Nearly 50 guests spent five days at Fun Mountain, a 50,000-square-foot center at Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozark Mountains for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s Ultimate Outdoor Adventure.

The promotional event kicked off Oct. 2 when the sweepstakes grand prize winners flew into Missouri. The Ultimate Outdoor Adventure sweepstakes began March 1 and ran through April 30. Every $150 invoice with an Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts supplier during that time was worth one entry into the promotion. Twenty-five winners were randomly selected throughout the sweepstakes for the grand prize vacation.

The festivities included a round of golf at Top of the Rock, a Jack Nicklaus signature course, horseback riding, a cruise, a bass fishing tournament and more.

Another 150 Ultimate Outdoor Adventure sweepstakes winners received a combined $25,000 in gift cards.

