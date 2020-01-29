Connect with us

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper U.S. Technician of the Year Finalists

Tire Review Staff

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named 18 technicians across the United States as finalists for their 2020 Technician of the Year program.

These automotive professionals represent the Certified Service Center network of more than 3,800 shops, which employs more than 10,000 techs. Each finalist was selected by his or her Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts distributor.

In addition to achieving ASE certification and being a part of a Certified Service Center, finalists distinguished themselves by completing channel partner trainings, attending live training and submitting personal bios and letters of recommendation.

The 18 finalists will meet in San Antonio from March 12-15 for the Technician of the Year finalist competition, a four-day event complete with custom ASE testing, San Antonio tourism, rodeo and more. The technician who scores highest on the custom 90-minute 100-question ASE test will win $2,500 and will represent Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper this November at the ASE Technician of the Year Award Ceremony.

This training program is supported by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., program group headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. The Technician of the Year is also available to members in Canada and Mexico. The Auto Value Technician of the Year for Canada and Mexico will be in attendance in San Antonio this March with the U.S. Technician of the Year finalists.

Finalists include:

  • Casey Gray, Gray Matter Garage, Alvarado, TX
  • Rafael Borja, Robertson Automotive, Tyler, TX
  • Kim Mertz, Len’s Auto Repair, Overland, MO
  • Todd Bachler, Clegg Auto American Fork, American Fork, UT
  • Michael Shanley, Exhaust Plus, Holmen, WI
  • Ed Kiekover, OK Tire Store East, Zeeland, MI
  • Andrew Rouch, Mastertek, Saint Charles, IL
  • Paul McPherson, McPherson Automotive, Du Quion, IL
  • Joe Dimino, Spanial’s Service Center, Hatfield, PA
  • A.J. Curtsinger, CC Auto Service, Harrodsburg, KY
  • Mark Calzia, MC Tire & Automotive, Moline, IL
  • Pat Lindell, MVP Auto Center, Milan, IL
  • Phil Clark, American Brake Center, Louisville, KY
  • Aaron Lucier, RG Automotive, Inc., Halifax, MA
  • Chris Broom, Broom Auto, Ruston, LA
  • Ted Curran, Monkey Wrenches, Inc., Brentwood, CA
  • Jeremy McDaniel, Brannon Auto Parts, Hartford, AL
  • Andy Ma, Gustafsons Brothers, Huntington Beach, CA

