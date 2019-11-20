Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year Honored at ASE Awards Banquet

Pictured are (left to right): Tim Zilke, ASE president; Jason Jackson, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper 2019 Technician of the Year; Pat Winters, vice president of Warren Distributing, Inc.; and Tom Trisdale, ASE board chairman and Toyota Motor North America vice president of product quality and service support.

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s own Jason Jackson was honored along with 52 other top technicians from around the country at the ASE Technician Awards Reception in Scottsdale, Ariz. Nov. 13.

Jackson, the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper 2019 United States Technician of the Year, was flown out to Arizona with his wife Claudia and his parts supplier Pat Winters, vice president of sales and marketing at Warren Distributing, Inc., for two days of fun and recognition.

Jackson, his wife and Winters were welcomed to Scottsdale with an opening reception Tuesday and closed out the trip with the awards banquet.

While all 53 winners were ASE-certified, Jackson distinguished himself even further as an ASE master technician with A1-A8 and L1 certifications. He is also nationally recognized as a Kia master certified technician who came in second in the Kia World Skills Cup in 2018. He earned his AAS degree in automotive technology from Salt Lake Community College, and he continues to further his education with various aftermarket training classes.

In July, Jason Jackson was named Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s 2019 Technician of the Year. He enjoyed a four-day trip to Detroit.

He has been working as a technician for five years. Earlier this year, Jackson earned the highest score on a custom ASE test at Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s Technician of the Year.