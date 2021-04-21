Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Partner with Tekmetric

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper , has added Tekmetric as an approved shop management system (SMS).

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s business-to-business e-commerce platform, MyPlace4Parts, is now integrated with Tekmetric.

Tekmetric offers a suite of shop management solutions, including digital vehicle inspections, true two-way texting, text-to-pay, intuitive workflow management, parts ordering and vendor management, and reporting/analytics for key performance metrics.