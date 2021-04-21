Connect with us

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Partner with Tekmetric

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, has added Tekmetric as an approved shop management system (SMS).

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s business-to-business e-commerce platform, MyPlace4Parts, is now integrated with Tekmetric.

Tekmetric offers a suite of shop management solutions, including digital vehicle inspections, true two-way texting, text-to-pay, intuitive workflow management, parts ordering and vendor management, and reporting/analytics for key performance metrics.

