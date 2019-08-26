Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Announce Big Race Weekend Sweepstakes

On Sept. 1, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are kicking off their Big Race Weekend sweepstakes.

Thirty guests will travel to Indianapolis in 2020 for a VIP experience at the Indy 500, and another 500 technicians will win more than $75,000 in gift card prizes.

The 15 Big Race Weekend grand prize winners and their guests will be treated to a weekend of racing-themed events and activities, from CARB Day Track access to an Indy Museum visit.

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are giving away gift card prizes for every mile those racers drive. Thirty first-prize winners will receive $500 each, another 90 winners will take away $250 each and 380 technicians will receive $100 gift cards. The drawings will take place Oct. 1, Nov. 1 and Dec. 16.

During the months of September, October and November, professional technicians will receive an entry into the sweepstakes every time they spend $150 with their Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts supplier. MyPlace4Parts users will be automatically entered.

Visit www.bigraceweekend2020.com for additional sweepstakes details.