Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name 2020 Tech of the Year

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named Mark Calzia of M.C. Tire & Automotive in Moline, Ill. the 2020 Technician of the Year.

Calzia achieved the highest score on a custom ASE exam given to U.S. finalists in San Antonio Mar. 13 during the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalist trip.

M.C Tire & Automotive is a Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center and customer of IWI Motor Parts.

Calzia was one of 18 U.S. finalists. He and the other finalists and their guests traveled to San Antonio Mar. 12-15 to celebrate their accomplishments and crown the winner. The group was also joined by the Canadian Technician of the Year Jason Meilleur of River Park Automotive (a Piston Ring Service Supply CSC) in Winnipeg, Canada, and the Mexican Technician of the Year Luis Alfredo Calles Rivas of Mecatec Express (a customer of Almex Refacciones) in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

His score of 94 out of 100 possible points earned him the title, $2,500 and a trip to the ASE Awards Ceremony in Clearwater, Fla. this November to represent all of the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center locations and technicians.