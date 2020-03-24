Connect with us

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name 2020 Tech of the Year

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named Mark Calzia of M.C. Tire & Automotive in Moline, Ill. the 2020 Technician of the Year.

Calzia achieved the highest score on a custom ASE exam given to U.S. finalists in San Antonio Mar. 13 during the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalist trip.

M.C Tire & Automotive is a Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center and customer of IWI Motor Parts.

Calzia was one of 18 U.S. finalists. He and the other finalists and their guests traveled to San Antonio Mar. 12-15 to celebrate their accomplishments and crown the winner. The group was also joined by the Canadian Technician of the Year Jason Meilleur of River Park Automotive (a Piston Ring Service Supply CSC) in Winnipeg, Canada, and the Mexican Technician of the Year Luis Alfredo Calles Rivas of Mecatec Express (a customer of Almex Refacciones) in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

His score of 94 out of 100 possible points earned him the title, $2,500 and a trip to the ASE Awards Ceremony in Clearwater, Fla. this November to represent all of the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center locations and technicians.

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper U.S. Tech of the Year Finalists

Finalists were selected by their Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper suppliers based on several criteria, including ASE certification, status as a Certified Service Center, training, personal biographies and letters of recommendation.

“Every single one of these technicians are winners by virtue of being selected as a finalist from among nearly 3,800 service center locations which employ over 10,000 techs,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “Their presence on this trip proves that they have distinguished themselves from their peers through education and training and that they’ve had a positive impact on their customers’ lives. A special congratulations to Mark, Jason and Luis, who are all excellent representatives of the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper brands.”

