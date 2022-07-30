Connect with us

News

Technician of the Year Finalists Advance

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Eleven of America’s top technicians recently competed in Detroit, Michigan to be named the 2022 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year hosted by DRiV and Garage Gurus. Nominated by their local warehouse distributor, the technicians arrived in the Motor City to compete against each other by completing a custom ASE test. The technicians answered 100 questions in 90 minutes, vying for the ultimate title, trophy, and award ceremony during the 2022 Aftermarket Jackpot Convention in Las Vegas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Upon completing the ASE exam, technicians and their guests spent time enjoying Greenfield Village and the Henry Ford Museum, witnessing Henry Ford’s assembly line at the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, and hitting Champion Motor Speedway at the M1 Concourse.

Dinner on Tuesday night revealed all eleven technician finalists and their guests are headed to Las Vegas where the 2022 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year winner will be announced on stage at the Jackpot Convention in Las Vegas during AAPEX.

The 2022 U.S. Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalists include:

  • Daniel Barrion; Ace Auto Repair & Tire; San Ramon, California; Trimon, Inc.
  • Rafael Borja; Robertson Automotive; Tyler, Texas; ABC Auto Parts, Ltd.
  • Chris Broom; BroomAuto; Ruston, Louisiana; Parts Warehouse, Inc.
  • Jack Byers; Graham Tire; Worthington, Minnesota; Merrill Company
  • Phil Clark; Barnes Auto Service; Louisville, Kentucky; Moog Louisville Warehouse
  • Ross Colket; Colket Technical; Lansdale, Pennsylvania; Eastern Warehouse Distributors, LLC.
  • John Kincaid; Grainger Automotive, LLC; Bean Station, Tennessee; Hahn Automotive Warehouse
  • Vernon McCann; The McCannic Shop; Evant, Texas; 4M Parts Warehouse
  • Greg Mertz; Len’s Auto Repair; Cottleville, Missouri; All Car Automotive Warehouse, Inc.
  • Joe Stewart; The Brighton Garage; Brighton, Michigan; Auto-Wares Group of Companies
  • Bart Woyczik; Fred’s Brake and Alignment; La Crosse, Wisconsin; Automotive Parts Headquarters, Inc.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

News: Nexen Tire VC Invests in Autonomous Shuttle Startup May Mobility

People: CMA/Double Coin Appoints Aaron Murphy as Senior Vice President

People: CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller

Advertisement

on

Technician of the Year Finalists Advance

on

GT Radial Driver Kazuya Taguchi Wins Formula DRIFT in St. Louis

on

Voting Opens For 2022-2023 TIA Board

on

Michelin Promotes EV Tires Via Volta EV Charging Network
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull- TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull-

Executive Interviews

Big O Tires Exec. Interview: Nationwide Expansion on Horizon
TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth
RNR-Tire-Express-2022-Father’s-Day-Giveaway-1400 RNR-Tire-Express-2022-Father’s-Day-Giveaway-1400

News

RNR Tire Express Gifts Jurassic Park-Themed Jeep for Father’s Day
hand shake hand shake

News

Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis
Connect
Tire Review Magazine