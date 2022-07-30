Technician of the Year Finalists Advance

Eleven of America’s top technicians recently competed in Detroit, Michigan to be named the 2022 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year hosted by DRiV and Garage Gurus. Nominated by their local warehouse distributor, the technicians arrived in the Motor City to compete against each other by completing a custom ASE test. The technicians answered 100 questions in 90 minutes, vying for the ultimate title, trophy, and award ceremony during the 2022 Aftermarket Jackpot Convention in Las Vegas.

Upon completing the ASE exam, technicians and their guests spent time enjoying Greenfield Village and the Henry Ford Museum, witnessing Henry Ford’s assembly line at the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, and hitting Champion Motor Speedway at the M1 Concourse.

Dinner on Tuesday night revealed all eleven technician finalists and their guests are headed to Las Vegas where the 2022 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year winner will be announced on stage at the Jackpot Convention in Las Vegas during AAPEX.

The 2022 U.S. Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalists include: