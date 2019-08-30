The U.S. Auto Industry at a Glance

In the 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we present big-picture data that sheds light on the opportunities for tire replacements and vehicle service on a robust U.S. car parc comprised of 286.8 million registered motor vehicles in 2019, according to the Auto Care Association’s Auto Care Factbook.

Pair that with another record year for miles driven in 2018 and the average vehicle age at an all-time high, and it’s the perfect landscape for your dealership to capitalize on necessary and overlooked maintenance, helping drive your profitability with every vehicle service performed.

Some of the big-picture highlights include:

The average age of a passenger car in 2019 is 12.2 years

Miles driven in 2018 in the U.S. hit a 10-year high at 3.22 trillion

Click the “Download” button below to view the full results of the study.

To read the full 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, click here.