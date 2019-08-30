Featured/Sourcebook
August 30, 2019

The U.S. Auto Industry at a Glance

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

The U.S. Auto Industry at a Glance

Tire Review Dealer Study: Service Report

Bosch Expands Parts Selection to Cover Over 30 Million Vehicles

Consumer Study: Buying Behaviors

Tire Fitments & Brand Preferences Study: U.S. Regional View

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

Toyo Tires Second-Quarter 2019 Net Sales Down Compared to Same Period in 2018; Total Assets Up

Transense Technologies to Collaborate with Bridgestone

Nokian Heavy Tyres Acquires Finnish Heavy Equipment Wheel Company

Kenda Tires' Fielding Shredder Selected to Participate in New Netflix Show, 'Hyperdrive'

Auto-Industry-Glance

In the 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we present big-picture data that sheds light on the opportunities for tire replacements and vehicle service on a robust U.S. car parc comprised of 286.8 million registered motor vehicles in 2019, according to the Auto Care Association’s Auto Care Factbook.

Pair that with another record year for miles driven in 2018 and the average vehicle age at an all-time high, and it’s the perfect landscape for your dealership to capitalize on necessary and overlooked maintenance, helping drive your profitability with every vehicle service performed.

Some of the big-picture highlights include:

  • The average age of a passenger car in 2019 is 12.2 years
  • Miles driven in 2018 in the U.S. hit a 10-year high at 3.22 trillion

Click the “Download” button below to view the full results of the study.

Auto-Industry-at-a-GlanceDownload

To read the full 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, click here.

Show Full Article