Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow Nearly 25%

The Auto Care Association released the 2022 Auto Care Factbook and the 2022 Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual. The association says the annual reports include insight for aftermarket businesses to make informed, data-based decisions for the future. This edition of the Auto Care Factbook report provides new data and insight on how the auto care industry fared during the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging consumer and industry trends, international market performance and more.

The report says that while the total United States auto care industry size took a hit in 2020, the industry fared better than forecasted and is now expected to be a $477 billion industry by 2024. Industry shifts during COVID-19 have presented new opportunities for the aftermarket, including increased e-commerce growth, increased delays in vehicle maintenance; an increase in the average age of vehicles in operation, an increase in vehicle miles driven nearing pre-pandemic levels.

This Auto Care Factbook report includes:

A new e-commerce section including trends and sizing of this important aspect of the aftermarket including penetration and product category performance standouts

Data and insights on hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles including adoption rates, replacement rates for selected parts, registrations and state incentive data

Medium and heavy-duty vehicle data including vehicle counts, proportions, registrations and demand by distribution channel and growing component subgroups

Replacement rate data, from 94 to 184 parts and jobs

International section, including highlights of the Mexican, Chilean and Vietnamese aftermarkets, including VIO and other pertinent stats

Guidelines on how to use TrendLens to interactively compare data series with our trend comparison tool

View the full table of contents here.