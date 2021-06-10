Connect with us

News

Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow Nearly 25%

Tire Review Staff

on

The Auto Care Association released the 2022 Auto Care Factbook and the 2022 Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual. The association says the annual reports include insight for aftermarket businesses to make informed, data-based decisions for the future. This edition of the Auto Care Factbook report provides new data and insight on how the auto care industry fared during the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging consumer and industry trends, international market performance and more.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

The report says that while the total United States auto care industry size took a hit in 2020, the industry fared better than forecasted and is now expected to be a $477 billion industry by 2024. Industry shifts during COVID-19 have presented new opportunities for the aftermarket, including increased e-commerce growth, increased delays in vehicle maintenance; an increase in the average age of vehicles in operation, an increase in vehicle miles driven nearing pre-pandemic levels.

This Auto Care Factbook report includes:

  • A new e-commerce section including trends and sizing of this important aspect of the aftermarket including penetration and product category performance standouts
  • Data and insights on hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles including adoption rates, replacement rates for selected parts, registrations and state incentive data
  • Medium and heavy-duty vehicle data including vehicle counts, proportions, registrations and demand by distribution channel and growing component subgroups
  • Replacement rate data, from 94 to 184 parts and jobs
  • International section, including highlights of the Mexican, Chilean and Vietnamese aftermarkets, including VIO and other pertinent stats
  • Guidelines on how to use TrendLens to interactively compare data series with our trend comparison tool

View the full table of contents here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: GB Auto Service Announces Rebranding

People: Triangle Tire CEO Cicero Retires, Metcalfe Named Successor

News: Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Strengthens Global Position

News: Nexen Tire Named 2020 Best Supplier by Stellantis

Advertisement

on

Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow Nearly 25%

on

The Alliance Kicks Off 2021 Summer Shareholder Meeting

on

Leeds West, Monteverde Group Acquire Texas Location

on

Contribute Content to Tire Review!
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp.
Contact: Calvin PakPhone: 973-633-9000Phone: 800-426-5665Fax: 973-633-0028
1450 Valley Dr., Wayne NJ 07470
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

tire_safety_pack tire_safety_pack

News

TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month
Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires

News

Yokohama Reports Record-High Sales in Q1 2021
Nokian-Warehouse Nokian-Warehouse

News

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse
McCarthy-Tire-Service McCarthy-Tire-Service

News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group
Connect
Tire Review Magazine