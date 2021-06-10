Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow Nearly 25%

The Auto Care Association released the 2022 Auto Care Factbook and the 2022 Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual. The association says the annual reports include insight for aftermarket businesses to make informed, data-based decisions for the future. This edition of the Auto Care Factbook report provides new data and insight on how the auto care industry fared during the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging consumer and industry trends, international market performance and more.
The report says that while the total United States auto care industry size took a hit in 2020, the industry fared better than forecasted and is now expected to be a $477 billion industry by 2024. Industry shifts during COVID-19 have presented new opportunities for the aftermarket, including increased e-commerce growth, increased delays in vehicle maintenance; an increase in the average age of vehicles in operation, an increase in vehicle miles driven nearing pre-pandemic levels.
This Auto Care Factbook report includes:
- A new e-commerce section including trends and sizing of this important aspect of the aftermarket including penetration and product category performance standouts
- Data and insights on hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles including adoption rates, replacement rates for selected parts, registrations and state incentive data
- Medium and heavy-duty vehicle data including vehicle counts, proportions, registrations and demand by distribution channel and growing component subgroups
- Replacement rate data, from 94 to 184 parts and jobs
- International section, including highlights of the Mexican, Chilean and Vietnamese aftermarkets, including VIO and other pertinent stats
- Guidelines on how to use TrendLens to interactively compare data series with our trend comparison tool
