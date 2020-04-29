Connect with us

News

Auto Care Assoc. Urges Trump to Delay All Duties on Imports

on

The Auto Care Association joined hundreds of businesses and associations in the Americans for Free Trade coalition April 28, signing on to a letter urging President Trump to delay the collection of all duties and fees on imports for March through June 2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The letter also asks President Trump to expand the current program – which covers only a limited set of duties on imports for March and April – by extending the period for another two months and including all duties and fees due on those imports.

In the letter to the president, businesses noted, “First, we ask that you extend the program to cover imports made during May and June. Second, we urge that the program be expanded to defer the due dates for all duties and fees. Combined, these two actions would immediately free up billions of dollars of working capital for American companies… to pay suppliers, employees, service providers and other critical stakeholders. This cash is even more important for companies that have had to close their doors because of stay-at-home orders, leaving them with little to no revenue to make ends meet.”

“The Auto Care Association is extremely grateful for the president’s efforts to help businesses stay solvent during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “We think with one simple initiative he could free up a great deal of working capital for our members. We have members paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in duties, and as they struggle with a once-in-a-lifetime business interruption like the current COVID-19 crisis, they have never had a greater need for their working capital.”

Advertisement

The Americans for Free Trade letter was signed by over 470 businesses and organizations of all sizes, representing retailers, manufacturers and other service providers, as well as farmers and ranchers.

You can read the full letter here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Auto Care Assoc. Urges Trump to Delay All Duties on Imports

on

BKT Restarts Indian Factories

on

TIA, GfK to Hold Webinar on Coronavirus, Tire Industry

on

VA Gov. Signs Vehicle Safety Inspection Program Legislation
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ken-Tool

Contact: Ben GrahamPhone: 330-535-7177Fax: 330-535-1345
768 E North Street, Akron Ohio 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect