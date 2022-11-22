Auto Care Association Promotes New VP of Standards and Digital

The Auto Care Association has promoted Jonathan Larsen to vice president of standards and digital products. The company says Larsen will be responsible for the direction, oversight and growth of all aspects of the Auto Care Association’s data standards products, tools, resources and data, including external-facing platforms and content.
On staff with the association for eight years, Larsen has been integral to several core product team efforts such as the launch of autocarevip.com and e-learning platform, the Auto Care Association says.