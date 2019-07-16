Auto Care Association Announces New Board of Directors
The Auto Care Association has announced the elected members of its board of directors for 2019-2020. This board is effective as of July 1.
The members of the Auto Care Association board of directors are:
- Chairman: Mark Finestone, AutoZone, Inc.
- Vice chairman: Brad Kraft, Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation
- Treasurer: Todd Hack, Mevotech
- Secretary: Roger McCollum, N.A. Williams
- Immediate past chair: Michael Klein, Las Colinas Investments, LLC
- Board member: Steve Bearden, H.B. International Marketing Services, Inc.
- Board member: Mike Boyer, TASCO Sales Reps
- Board member: Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.
- Board member: Jim Dykstra, Dytech Auto Group
- Board member: Larry Pavey, Federated Auto Parts
- Board member: Tammy Tecklenburg, Tecklenburg Advisors