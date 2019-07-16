In the News/Auto Care Association
July 16, 2019

Auto Care Association Announces New Board of Directors

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hidden Symptoms May be the Cause of Uneven Brake Wear

Auto Care Association Announces New Board of Directors

Arnott Releases New Air Suspension Struts for Jeep Grand Cherokee Models

Report: Chinese Aftermarket to Grow by 7.5% Per Year

SafeBraking.com Relaunches to Highlight Automotive Brake Industry

Pirelli Introduces Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II

Jiffy Lube Franchisee Adds Service Centers in Florida

Southern Tire Mart Cited by OSHA, Facing $300K+ in Fines

Cooper Tire Recalls Sizes of Several Tire Lines

GM Tech Tip: Car with Wide and Low Aspect Ratio Tires Pulls, Wanders or Tramlines

Auto Care Association

The Auto Care Association has announced the elected members of its board of directors for 2019-2020. This board is effective as of July 1.

The members of the Auto Care Association board of directors are:

  • Chairman: Mark Finestone, AutoZone, Inc.
  • Vice chairman: Brad Kraft, Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation
  • Treasurer: Todd Hack, Mevotech
  • Secretary: Roger McCollum, N.A. Williams
  • Immediate past chair: Michael Klein, Las Colinas Investments, LLC
  • Board member: Steve Bearden, H.B. International Marketing Services, Inc.
  • Board member: Mike Boyer, TASCO Sales Reps
  • Board member: Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.
  • Board member: Jim Dykstra, Dytech Auto Group
  • Board member: Larry Pavey, Federated Auto Parts
  • Board member: Tammy Tecklenburg, Tecklenburg Advisors
Show Full Article