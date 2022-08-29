Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

Connect with us
Autel has launched its Remote Expert platform to all MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919 and MS909 tablets nationwide.

The equipment manufacturer says the Remote Expert platform can connect technicians with independent module programmers, automotive diagnosticians and system experts who use the peer-to-peer network to perform needed services remotely.

Earlier this year, the platform debuted on the East Coast and has since become available across the country and Canada. Since its debut, Autel says over 2,500 sessions have been completed, and the platform continues to grow in popularity.

According to Autel, here’s how it works: From the Autel Ultra, MS919 or MS909, a technician writes up a repair order with vehicle identification and the issue, then submits it to the Remote Expert community. The Expert sends a quote on the job directly to the tablet. Once the price is set, the Expert connects his/her hardware and the Autel Remote Expert device to one of Autel’s multiple pass-through servers. Autel says servers are strategically located throughout the US to ensure communication from the Expert’s systems to the technician’s equipment and the vehicle is sent efficiently with the least latency or delay.

