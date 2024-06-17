 How the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra enhances service efficiency at Mighty Auto Pro

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Video

How the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra enhances service efficiency at Mighty Auto Pro

Time is money in vehicle repair, and the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra is all about enhancing technicians' diagnostic prowess.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

At Mighty Auto Pro, an auto repair shop in Medina, Ohio, a range of quality services and a staff with a great customer demeanor are behind this shop’s rabid fanbase, but tools like the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra prove to be a real ace up their sleeve. Time is money in vehicle repair, and the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra is all about enhancing technicians’ diagnostic and service efficiency.

Related Articles

The Ultra offers industry-leading vehicle coverage. No other tablet on the market provides the same OE-level of diagnostic and service capabilities as the Ultra for 1996 and newer U.S., Asian, and European vehicles.

One tap on the screen IDs the vehicle, and the next performs a rapid scan of all available systems. Topology, another standout feature, informs the technician of the status of modules sharing the same network, which is essential for diagnosing today’s sophisticated vehicles. More diagnostic capabilities include: Viewing and graphing live data, executing active tests and special functions, and performing coding and adaptations. The Ultra’s service menu offers more than 40 one-tap, go-to maintenance functions, including oil light reset, DPF regen, brake bleed, airbag reset, and throttle body position reset.

Finally, there’s the included VCMI. It’s actually 5 tools in one – an enhanced VCI, a 4-channel oscilloscope, a multimeter, a CANBUS tester, and Waveform generator.

Advanced functionality, a diverse range of diagnostics capabilities, and expansive vehicle coverage are all you can ask for in a diagnostics tablet, making Autel’s MaxiSYS Ultra a great choice for shops aiming for increased efficiency and maximized versatility.

This video is sponsored by Autel.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-Important-tips-for-wheel-bearing-service
WT YT-Sonic-Tools-1400
tech iq
sally-thomas-1400-REV
Garage Studio

Three facts about modern electric power steering

EPS has enabled key vehicle advancements like stop/start systems, hybrids and advanced driver assistance features or ADAS.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

For over 20 years, electric power steering or EPS has been a solution first adopted in smaller cars but now is the "go-to" steering assist technology for trucks, large sedans and EVs. EPS has enabled key vehicle advancements like stop/start systems, hybrids and advanced driver assistance features or ADAS. Let's explore three important facts about the evolution of modern EPS systems.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
How Phaelona Bradley champions customer service and breaks barriers

Phaelona’s commitment to making those around her better and improving customer relationships is helping to shape a customer-centric culture at Yokohama.

By Christian Hinton
3633-Phaelona bradley
Kevin Speroff’s passion for learning and analytical approach make him an industry asset

Kevin approaches everything he does with the mindset of the eternal student, constantly looking to develop himself.

By Christian Hinton
Even in the face of adversity, Randy John proves he will remain resilient

Randy leverages his expertise and customer relationships to strengthen Double Coin’s brand presence.

By Christian Hinton
3633-Randy john
How Patti Jindra’s love of learning gives her tire shop the edge

Patti has made a career out of a commitment to professional development and to doing the best for the customer.

By David Sickels
3633-Jindra-1400

Other Posts

Suzy Darter reflects on decades of breaking barriers and setting standards

Suzy saw a multitude of successes in the tire industry by avoiding distractions and doing right by the customer.

By David Sickels
3633-suzy-1400
A dedication to mentorship and support makes Cole Fraser shine in the tire industry

The Black’s Tire regional manager has a reputation for making those around him excel in everything they do.

By David Sickels
3633-fraser-1400
Do EVs require special brake pads?

Proper brake pad selection is crucial for EVs to ensure consistent stopping power and long pad life.

By Tire Review Staff
EV-IQ-brakepads-1400
SUV/CUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Ask the customer questions to learn their routine and the type of performance they look for in CUV or SUV tires.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-SUV-and-CUV-tires-continue-to-grow-and-adapt