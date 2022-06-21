Autel U.S. Enters EV Charging Solutions Industry

Autel U.S has announced its entry into the EV charging solutions provider industry with the release of its MaxiCharger Home and Commercial Level 2 AC chargers. These new chargers, available in 40 and 50 amp flexible charging configurations, are compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles and feature software solutions.
MaxiCharger Home 40 amp chargers are available as either an In-Body Holster or a Separate Holster, with either a NEMA 6-50 or a NEMA 14-50 plug, the company says. The MaxiCharger Home 50 amp is an in-Body Holster style and is ready for hard-wire installation. The MaxiCharger Commercial Level 2 AC charger offers 50 amp flexible charging.
The features of the MaxiCharger line include:
- J1772 standard charging port compatible with all EVs
- 25-foot charging cable with specially designed, ergonomic charging connector
- Level 2 (240V) charging with flexible amperage settings
- NEMA 6-50, NEMA 14-50 electrical plug or hard-wire options
- NEMA 3R-rated for indoor and outdoor use
- LED lights show charging status at-a-glance
- Wi-Fi-enabled for remote access and over-the-air firmware upgrades
- Software solutions: The residential Smartphone app enables scheduled charging for convenience and in-depth charging analysis to ensure you are charging at the best rates. A multi-layered Commercial charger management portal to provide a complete turnkey solution for property and fleet managers, workplace and commercial spaces.