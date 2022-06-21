Autel U.S. Enters EV Charging Solutions Industry

Autel U.S has announced its entry into the EV charging solutions provider industry with the release of its MaxiCharger Home and Commercial Level 2 AC chargers. These new chargers, available in 40 and 50 amp flexible charging configurations, are compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles and feature software solutions.

MaxiCharger Home 40 amp chargers are available as either an In-Body Holster or a Separate Holster, with either a NEMA 6-50 or a NEMA 14-50 plug, the company says. The MaxiCharger Home 50 amp is an in-Body Holster style and is ready for hard-wire installation. The MaxiCharger Commercial Level 2 AC charger offers 50 amp flexible charging.

The features of the MaxiCharger line include: