Autel Releases New Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics Tablet

Autel U.S. has released the MaxiSYS MS909CV Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics tablet, which the company says adds hardware and software enhancements, including starting and charging system analysis software and hardware and advanced driver assistance system calibration (ADAS) software for multiple vehicle classes, as well as an upgraded processor and memory storage.

The MaxiSYS MS909CV is compatible with more than 80 models of light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The 9.7-in. wireless tablet performs vehicle diagnostics, including the ability to read/erase codes (active and inactive codes), view and graph live data and perform active tests. The tablet includes a Bluetooth-enabled vehicle communication interface (VCI)/J2534 pass-thru programmer, the MaxiBAS B200 battery, starting and charging system tester and alligator clamps, and multimeter and amp clamp.

The tablet includes ADAS calibration software for Class 3 to 5 vehicles and Class 6 to 8 vehicles with dynamically calibrated systems. The MS909CV features the Android 7 operating system, enabling contextual code definitions and access to repair information, technical service bulletins and OE service campaigns. The MS909CV includes a one-year limited warranty and a year of free software updates.