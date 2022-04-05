Connect with us

Atturo Tire Testing New Sticky Compound On Four Sponsored Trails

Atturo Tire says it has committed to help support four trails during this year’s “Easter Jeep Safari” put on by the Red Rock 4-Wheelers, including the benefit run for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Thie benefit run will take place on April 12th and raises money and awareness for the Susan G. Komen Foundation for The Cure.

In addition to the benefit run, Atturo is sponsoring three other trails during the annual “Easter Jeep Safari” event:

  • 4/9/22 – Hell’s Revenge
  • 4/10/22 – Top of The World
  • 4/11/22 – Moab Rim

Atturo Tire says team members will be attending all four of the trail rides in their 2017 Jeep Wrangler JKU equipped with a set of its 37×12.50R17 Trail Blade Boss: Green Label Sticky Compound Tires.

