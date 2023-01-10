 Atturo Tire Gets New Northeast Sales Director

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Atturo Tire Gets New Northeast Sales Director

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Atturo Tire‘s United States sales force is growing with the addition of Jeremy Wurst as its new Northeast sales director. Wurst will service Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Related Articles

Jeremy Wurst will serve as Sales Director for The Northeast United States. According to Atturo, Wurst is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in sales.

“I am excited to be part of such a rapidly expanding and innovative company like Atturo,” said Wurst. “I am looking forward to engaging with current and new distributors and dealers to help them realize the profitability of the Atturo product line while attracting a customer base that has come to realize the quality, innovation, and value of the Atturo Brand.”

You May Also Like

Travis Pastrana Gynkhana yokohama Tires
News

Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSys Ultra Tablets

Autel has released software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV, aimed to increase diagnostic speed and functionality and expand vehicle coverage. The Mercedes-Benz software version 5.2 for A-class, GLE/GLS, GLB, C-class, S-class, GLA-class vehicles includes: For A-Class, GLE/GLS models: Volvo software version 5.0 includes (for

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Autel Maxisys diagnostic tools video 4

Autel has released software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV, aimed to increase diagnostic speed and functionality and expand vehicle coverage.

The Mercedes-Benz software version 5.2 for A-class, GLE/GLS, GLB, C-class, S-class, GLA-class vehicles includes:

Added special functions, including high-pressure fuel circuit and wet clutch manual calibration, starting motor and air filter reset;

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Vredestein Markets Pinza HT at Outdoor Locations Across US

The Vredestein brand launched its new Pinza HT in November last year, and the Apollo Tyres’ brand is looking to expand upon the success of its Times Square Pinza AT launch last year. That’s why Vredestein took its message nationwide with the HT launch by sharing the story of the tire in iconic locations across

By Madeleine Winer
Vredestin-pinza-ht-marketing
Vogue Tyre Introduces Classic White Wide Whitewall Tire

Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company has debuted the Classic White wide whitewall tire. The new tire, which comes in size 235/75R15 with a 1.5-in. wide whitewall, is targeted at consumers that are looking for a modern tire with a classic look. The product is now available for independent tire dealers to order from Vogue Tyre’s

By Madeleine Winer
Vogue-Tyre-Classic-White-sidewall
Michelin Recalls Certain Specialty Tires for Vintage Vehicles

Michelin North America, Inc. is recalling certain X, XWX, Pilote X, XVS, TRX, MXV, XAS, TB 15, XDX, ZX, VHC, TB 5, XM+ and PB 20 specialty tires, sold for use on certain vintage and antique vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the DOT certification symbol is missing from the tire

By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone Recall 1400
TIA CEO, SEMA WTC to Headline California Tire Dealer Luncheon

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold its annual CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon at Geezers Restaurant on Jan. 26, 2023, in Santa Fe Springs, California. Related Articles – Omni United Announces EV Strategy – Bartec Releases Latest TPMS Tool Software Update – Yokohama Pledges Support for Indonesian Natural Rubber Farmers Tire Industry Association

By Madeleine Winer
CTDA Luncheon 2023

Other Posts

Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of Serbia Factory

Toyo Tire Corp. announced the official opening of its new passenger vehicle tire factory in the Municipality of Indjija, the Republic of Serbia. Production had partially started in July 2022 as the factory became operational with all equipment being installed, Toyo said. President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia and a long list of

By Madeleine Winer
Toyo Tire Serbia Factory
Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with GT Radial

Formula DRIFT renewed its partnership with GT Radial for another three-year term to provide tires to teams in the PRO Championship through the 2025 season. Additionally, GT Radial has extended its agreement to remain the Official Tire of PROSPEC for another two years, taking it through the 2024 season.  Related Articles – Discount Tire Acquires

By Christian Hinton
TIA Launches Redesigned Website

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has redesigned and updated its website. TIA said the new website brings more information to the homepage, making it easier to understand TIA’s value proposition and encouraging membership. This includes prominently presenting the association’s mission statement. Related Articles – Tyres International Changes Name to Ascenso Tires North America – Hoosier

By Christian Hinton
USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities

A new report from the US Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) shows opportunities to expand end-use tire markets and improve tire recycling rates to keep pace with annual scrap tire generation.   Related Articles – Tyrata to Deploy Additional IntelliTread Systems in Asia Pacific – Falken Sponsored Drivers Snag Top Posts in GAS Finals – Hankook Tire Named

By Christian Hinton
USTMA Tire recycling