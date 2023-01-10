Atturo Tire Gets New Northeast Sales Director

Atturo Tire‘s United States sales force is growing with the addition of Jeremy Wurst as its new Northeast sales director. Wurst will service Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Jeremy Wurst will serve as Sales Director for The Northeast United States. According to Atturo, Wurst is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in sales.

“I am excited to be part of such a rapidly expanding and innovative company like Atturo,” said Wurst. “I am looking forward to engaging with current and new distributors and dealers to help them realize the profitability of the Atturo product line while attracting a customer base that has come to realize the quality, innovation, and value of the Atturo Brand.”