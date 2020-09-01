Connect with us
Atturo Releases New Sizes of UHP AZ850 Tire

With four new sizes, Atturo's AZ850 ultra high-performance tire is now available in sizes 255/40R21, 265/45R20, 285/40R22 and 285/30R22.
Tire Review Staff

With four new sizes, Atturo’s AZ850 ultra high-performance tire is now available in sizes 255/40R21, 265/45R20, 285/40R22 and 285/30R22 for many of today’s most popular SUVs, crossovers and sport trucks.

Applications for the new sizes of the AZ850 include:

  • 255/40R21 BMW X3, X4; Chrysler 300; Lexus LS; Mazda CX-8; Mercedes GLC; Volvo XC60
  • 265/45R20 Acura MDX; BMW X3, X4; Ford Explorer; Honda Pilot; Mercedes GLC, GLE; Porsche Macan; Subaru Ascent; Tesla Model X
  • 285/40R22 Audi Q8, SQ8; Dodge Durango; Land Rover Discovery; Range Rover; Mercedes GL, GLE, GLS
  • 285/30R22 Audi RS6, RS7, S8 (up to 2018MY); Tesla Model X

The AZ850 features an asymmetric tread pattern with different inside and outside contours that achieves optimum balance across the tread face by evenly distributing the pressure of the contact surface, Atturo says.

