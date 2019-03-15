ATMC To Include New Workshops at Annual Meeting

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) will hold its annual conference from April 9-11 at the Hilton DFW Lakes in Grapevine, Texas.

For the first time, the conference will include a new track of workshops designed for automotive industry training developers. Topics covered will include: creating training videos, learning management systems, question writing for automotive instruction and virtual classroom training. T

he conference will also present workshops specific to the learning needs of training managers. These consist of: strategies for adapting to rapidly changing technology, influences on technician training in 2030, addressing the technician shortage through apprenticeships and fake training: why didn’t we get the intended result. In addition to workshop-style learning opportunities, the conference will feature the introduction of results from ATMC’s latest Training Benchmarks Survey, conducted annually among automotive service professionals.

Conference events will also promote networking and opportunities to share ideas. For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.atmc.org.