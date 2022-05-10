Connect with us

Atlas Automotive Equipment Offers ALI Certified Lifts

Christian Hinton

on

Atlas Automotive Equipment says Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) certification ensures that the safety standards for automotive lifts in the U.S. are met. Currently, Atlas says it has 11 automotive lifts that meet this comprehensive set of standards. The certification guarantees quality, strength, durability and overall safety of its lifts.

ALI testing covers the structural integrity, proper control function and overloading the lift beyond its rated capacity to ensure that the lift safely lives up to capacity claims without bending or breaking, says Atlas.

Atlas says its lifts are required to be audited annually to ensure the lifts comply with ALI’s standards. These annual audits ensure that its lifts continue to be held to the highest safety standards when it comes to lift safety.

