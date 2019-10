Grant Barnes, ATEQ TPMS marketing manager.

ATEQ TPMS Tools has promoted Grant Barnes to marketing manager. He will have the primary responsibility of maintaining brand standards for ATEQ TPMS, as well as all private brands and designing key marketing and promotional material, ATEQ says.

Barnes joined the ATEQ team in 2017 as a marketing intern and held positions as marketing assistant and creative design specialist. Now, he will apply his leadership skills as ATEQ TPMS’ new marketing manager.