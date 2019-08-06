News/ATEQ TPMS Tools
August 6, 2019

ATEQ TPMS Tools Will Collaborate with Sales Representatives from G.R.H Sales Co.

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC has announced a collaboration with a new sales agency, G.R.H Sales Co., including Conrad Haigler, Archie Goodwin and Mike Schvenski as sales representatives.

The new sales representatives will have coverage in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Combined, Haigler, Goodwin and Schvenski have a total of more than 80 years experience in the automotive industry. They will be representing the ATEQ TPMS Tools product line, including the VT56, VT36, VT31, VT6 and Tire Tread Depth Gauge.

G.R.H. SALES Co. also represents automotive AC equipment, shop lights, brake lathes, wheel balancers, tire changers, lifts, lube and alignment machines and other related products.

G.R.H. SALES Co. is headquartered in Ashland, Virginia. Individual representative contact information includes:

