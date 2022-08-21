ATEQ TPMS Tools Introduces New Commercial Truck Tool

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC announced the addition of the VT Truck 2.0 to the ATEQ TPMS tool lineup. The ATEQ VT Truck 2.0 offers functionalities specifically designed for the maintenance of trucks and buses and includes all-new OBD coverage.

With an all-new sturdy and compact design, the tool can easily read sensors, even in twin wheels, and can manage up to 22 wheels. The tool is compatible with most truck and bus TPMS sensors and can be frequently updated with new heavy transport vehicles as soon as they are introduced. The VT Truck 2.0 will also have the ability to program aftermarket sensors specifically for commercial trucks, the company says.