Connect with us

News

ATEQ TPMS Tools Introduces New Commercial Truck Tool

Advertisement
Avatar

on

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC announced the addition of the VT Truck 2.0 to the ATEQ TPMS tool lineup. The ATEQ VT Truck 2.0 offers functionalities specifically designed for the maintenance of trucks and buses and includes all-new OBD coverage.

Advertisement

With an all-new sturdy and compact design, the tool can easily read sensors, even in twin wheels, and can manage up to 22 wheels. The tool is compatible with most truck and bus TPMS sensors and can be frequently updated with new heavy transport vehicles as soon as they are introduced. The VT Truck 2.0 will also have the ability to program aftermarket sensors specifically for commercial trucks, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Darren McLea Joins Molloy Sales Development

People: Tom Glaser Joins Bartec USA

People: Omni United Appoints Olli Seppälä as Global Head of R&D

News: All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Advertisement

on

ATEQ TPMS Tools Introduces New Commercial Truck Tool

on

Nexen Tire Wins GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award

on

Tires Plus Earns JD Power Award

on

Martin Winter Joins ZC Rubber Europe Technical Center
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

People

Stokes Tire Owner Thomas ‘T’ Beroth, Jr., Dies

News

Continental Tire Showcases New Partnerships, New Taglines & Dealer Tools

People

CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller
Connect
Tire Review Magazine