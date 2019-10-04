ATEQ TPMS, My Father’s Shop Partner for Giveaway

ATEQ TPMS Tools and Jeff Buckley, owner of My Father’s Shop, are collaborating to give away two ATEQ VT36 tools to high schools, technical centers or colleges. This is the second year ATEQ and My Father’s Shop have partnered to give away tools to schools.

From Oct. 7-13, students may submit a video explaining to us why they need a VT36 TPMS tool. Each applicant must explain why their school is the most deserving of a tool. All entries should be submitted to an online submission form, which will be available on ATEQ TPMS Tools and My Father’s Shop Facebook pages on Oct. 7.

Once the videos are collected and reviewed, they will be posted to Facebook for voting from Oct. 14-21. There will be two winners.

The contest is open to students in the United States and Canada only. For the full list of rules, click here.