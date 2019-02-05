ATD’s Tire Pros Welcomes 9 New Franchise Locations

Tire Pros, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD) and the nation’s largest franchise network of independent tire dealers, has added nine new franchise locations in California, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

“We are very excited to welcome an impressive new group of Tire Pros dealers,” said Ron Sinclair, president of Tire Pros and senior vice president of retail strategy and partnerships for ATD. “Each and every one of them is committed to delivering the best customer service experience. We couldn’t be more proud to add them to our growing network of franchisees, and we look forward to working with them to help their businesses flourish.”

New franchise locations include: El Cajon Tire Pros in El Cajon, California owned by Nathan Clark and family; Auto Doc Tire Pros in Greenville, Texas owned by Tareq Nasrallah; South Coast Tire Pros in Bandon, Oregon owned by Samuel and Kelly Basey; Jed’s Tire Pros in Salt Lake City, Utah owned by Jed Florence; Kaiser Tire Pros in New Albany, Indiana owned by Shaun McDaniel and Kevin Smith; CJ’s Automotive Services in Winchester, Tennessee owned by Curtis Jackson; Bowers Tire Pros in Burley, Idaho owned by Jesse Wickel, 301 Auto Repair in Mechanicsville, Virginia owned by Michael Lippa and family; and Service Tire and Auto of Lake Charles in South Lake Charles, Louisiana, owned by Robert Landry.

“My business partner Doug and I both grew up here, and we have been serving the community’s automotive needs for two decades,” Landry said. “Our customers want simple, honest service and a dependable product with a hassle-free guarantee. That’s what Tire Pros allows us to deliver, and we’re fortunate to have a national network of partners committed to our success.”

Wickel of Bowers Tire Pros, said, “My father and I have been farming in Magic Valley for a combined 60 years, and we are bringing that same family-oriented approach to the tire business. Partnering with Tire Pros give us the tools we need to reach new customers and offer them an unbeatable selection. That’s a big advantage, and it means we’ll be able to bring a whole new level of service to customers in Magic Valley.”

As part of the Tire Pros program, each franchisee has access to a suite of specialized tools and resources, including hands-on support from Retail Account Managers, marketing tools and a “Hassle-Free, Guaranteed” brand marketing campaign.

To learn more about the new Tire Pros franchise locations, visit www.tirepros.com.