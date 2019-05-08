News/American Tire Distributors
May 8, 2019

ATD's Rebecca Sinclair Named a Leader of Distinction in Human Resources by HRO Today

Rebecca-Sinclair-ATD
Rebecca Sinclair

American Tire Distributors’ (ATD) Rebecca Sinclair, the company’s chief people officer, has been distinguished as one of the 2019 Top 20 North American Human Resource Leaders by HRO Today.

Sinclair was recognized as a Leader of Distinction at the sixth annual HRO Today Forum in Washington, D.C.

“Rebecca’s modern approach to HR comes from being an innovative and systemic thinker that leverages technology and human capital insights,” said Stuart Schuette, president and chief executive officer at ATD. “She developed tailored learning and development approaches for both the sales and supply chain teams while also designing universal, sustainable solutions that could be leveraged across ATD.”

HRO Today specifically recognized her work at ATD for “creating a strategic and systemic approach to modern HR while driving business transformation rooted in knowledge,” as well as “for her insightful and calibrated approach to transform culture.”

