ATD Launches Third Annual Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign

American Tire Distributors (ATD) announced through its third annual Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign, ATD and Tire Pros are working together to exceed last year’s donation of $1.5 million to the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF).

To kick off the campaign, ATD hosted a 5K for Heroes fundraiser in May for associates and their families, all across the country. Along with GSF, ATD said it will also host a first responder’s day fundraiser on Sept. 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The donations raised during the Summer for Heroes campaign will support wounded heroes, first responders and families of fallen heroes by helping fund four Gary Sinise Foundation programs, including: