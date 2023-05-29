 ATD Launches Third Annual Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign

ATD Launches Third Annual Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign

Through this third annual campaign, ATD says it is striving to exceed last year’s donation of $1.5 million to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Veterans-ATD-stock

American Tire Distributors (ATD) announced through its third annual Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign, ATD and Tire Pros are working together to exceed last year’s donation of $1.5 million to the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF). 

To kick off the campaign, ATD hosted a 5K for Heroes fundraiser in May for associates and their families, all across the country. Along with GSF, ATD said it will also host a first responder’s day fundraiser on Sept. 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  

The donations raised during the Summer for Heroes campaign will support wounded heroes, first responders and families of fallen heroes by helping fund four Gary Sinise Foundation programs, including:

  • Mental wellness support: GSF is addressing mental wellness needs for veterans and first responders through strategic partnerships with various organizations.  Their support ranges from detailed evaluation and treatment, private inpatient treatment, resiliency workshops and support communities, among other empowering and innovative opportunities. 
  • First responders outreach:  GSF helps equip first responders with training, equipment, and critical funding for emergencies. For those who have been severely wounded in the line of duty, GSF builds smart-technology adapted homes and/or provides home modification to empower them on their healing journey.
  • Snowball express: This program provides support to families of fallen heroes with opportunities to connect with other families who have experienced similar loss, make new memories, and honor their fallen loved one. 
  • Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.): In addition to providing home modifications, adapted vehicles, and mobility devices, R.I.S.E. supports the construction of specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded heroes.

