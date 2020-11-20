Connect with us

ATD Selects OneRail for Last-Mile Delivery Automation

Tire Review Staff

American Tire Distributors (ATD) has partnered with OneRail, a delivery orchestration platform with 4.5 million drivers, to expand ATD’s expedited tire delivery program, ATD Express, nationally.

ATD says the ATD Express Program was designed to arm ATD’s customers with a competitive advantage of leveraging them with instant access to inventory from their regional ATD distribution center in 90 minutes or less. To take advantage of Express, ATD’s customers order their tires through the ATD Online portal where there is an option for delivery to their location in 90 minutes or less.

“Phase One of our rollout with OneRail has been a great success in 19 of our 115 markets. OneRail provided the dependability, speed, service and unit economics required to begin offering this program to our customers nationally,” said Dennis Hatchett, senior vice president of supply chain operations at ATD. “OneRail’s unique approach merging an aggregated pool of couriers with delivery automation technology and logistics management services supports ATD’s mission to develop a more cost-effective and flexible supply chain ecosystem.”

Express delivery orders are routed from ATD’s Oracle system to the OneRail Platform, where the delivery order is automatically created and matched with one of the over 100 delivery companies, 4.5 million drivers, in the OneRail network. OneRail’s proprietary Courier matching algorithm accounts for courier performance and unit economics from historical delivery activity, the company says. Each Courier is fully integrated with OneRail, providing real-time tracking for all deliveries, with predictive modeling for exceptions, such as late deliveries.

