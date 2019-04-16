In the News/ATD
April 16, 2019

ATD’s Ivy Chin Named Powerful Woman in Tech by National Diversity Council

ATD-Ivy-Award

American Tire Distributors (ATD)’s Ivy Chin, the company’s chief digital and technology officer, was named as one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council.

Chin was recognized at the 15th Annual Diversity and Leadership Conference in Dallas.

The National Diversity Council specifically recognized her work at ATD on “developing and activating the tools that enable ATD’s continued digitization” enabling ATD to “deliver an unsurpassed associate and customer experience,” ATD said in a press release.

Each year, the National Diversity Council compiles a list of the 50 most powerful women in technology as a way to highlight the “highest caliber of executive female leaders within the technology industry.”

