ATD Hackathon Takes on Tire Industry to ‘Reinvent the Wheel’
In an empty warehouse in Charlotte, North Carolina in late March, fresh college graduates, young professionals, established data scientists sporting Ph.D.s and experienced developers hacked throughout the night at Reinvent the Wheel Data Hackathon sponsored by American Tire Distributors (ATD).
The goal for the hackathon’s participants was to create technology that would be a disruption in the tire industry. Their task was to take vehicle registration data, historical sales figures
“This event gave us an opportunity to develop new approaches to old problems, as well as recruit top talent to the Charlotte area,” said Tim Eisenmann, chief
After an overnight marathon, the top five teams were selected to present their solutions to a panel of judges, including Stuart Schuette, president
Team ABC from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte (UNCC) took home the grand prize of $3,000.
Other honors
- Team Data Modeler from UNCC won the Oracle award for Best Use of Cloud Infrastructure;
- TeamMiracle Software, a group of professionals from Miracle Software Solutions, won Best Data Visualization;
- Team Will Win Wheels from USC received the award for Bleeding-Edge Technology;
-
InTIREstingData won the Unique Thinker award;
“Most people do not correlate the tire industry with thought-provoking data-driven technology,” said Bandhavi Bodduluri, a member of Team ABC. “We are happy that we could deliver insights and solutions focused in data science, and hopefully see our findings change the landscape.”
Data analytics allows ATD to give customers the insights needed to stay
“The results of our hackathon event set the bar for ATD’s plans to engage with the data analytics community, both locally and nationally,” said Schuette. “We look forward to continuing our mission to be the most connected and insightful automotive solutions provider in the industry.”