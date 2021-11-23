Connect with us

ATD Donates $1M to Gary Sinise Foundation

The donation was announced during American Tire Distributor’s 31st Annual Charity Golf Classic and Inaugural Gala for Heroes, hosted on Nov. 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Danielle Hess

American Tire Distributors (ATD) announced a $1 million donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF), which supports service members, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need with programs designed to inspire and strengthen communities nationwide. The gift will support the foundation’s newest initiative, the Avalon Network, which helps address the mental wellness needs of service members, veterans and first responders, ATD said.

The donation comes as a result of ATD’s Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign fundraiser, 5K for Heroes and ATD’s 31st Annual Charity Golf Classic and Inaugural Gala for Heroes, all of which benefitted the Gary Sinise Foundation by raising $500,000. ATD doubled the amount raised to commit $1 million to the organization.

The Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign ran from Memorial Day through Sept. 11, and the fundraising campaign marked the first time ATD partnered with its manufacturing and retail customers to support service members, veterans and first responders.

Through actor Gary Sinise’s longtime vision, the Gary Sinise Foundation strives to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, build communities and support the needs of America’s heroes, ATD said. The Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network is the first comprehensive traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress network available free of charge to veterans, service members, and first responders nationwide. ATD said its donation will support the Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission to address the mental wellness needs of our nation’s heroes through innovative and empowering treatment methods.

In this article:
