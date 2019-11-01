News/American Tire Distributors
November 1, 2019

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Tire Review Staff

B+E, a brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, has listed an American Tire Distributors distribution center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for $7.2 million.

The NN lease is at a below-market rental rate with a single tenant and sits on +/- 12.45 acres of land.  The 130,000-plus-square-foot building was expanded by 40,000 square feet in 2017 and has excess land for additional expansion or another building.

“This is a great investment opportunity with an established $5 billion business,” said Tim Hain with B+E.  “American Tire Distributors has a network of 146 distribution centers/mixing warehouses and this location is in the largest city on the I-81 corridor in Virginia.”

Hain said other companies such as Walmart, Marshalls, MillerCoors, Cargill, Perdue, Danone North America, Sysco, American Tire Distribution and Bridgewater Foods have their distribution/manufacturing and food processing facilities in the Harrisonburg MSA.

