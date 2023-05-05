ATD Named One of Charlotte’s Best Companies in 2023

American Tire Distributors (ATD) was named one of Charlotte’s 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). ATD is one of four companies and organizations from the Charlotte metropolitan area that has been recognized as a leader in employment standards.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this distinction as one of the Best and Brightest companies in Charlotte,” said Rebecca Sinclair, ATD chief people and corporate affairs officer. “We have been working vigorously to create and encourage an environment that focuses on our people-first culture, and we will continue to strive to be a top destination for top talent.”

Companies and organizations that are nominated for this distinction are evaluated by an independent research firm on how they operate in certain categories, such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and retention, among others, ATD said. The program compares organizations on regional data of company performance, as well as a national standard of commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment.

ATD said it has created a “connected culture” that fosters an environment of knowledge and empowerment to put its people first and establish a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported.

NABR has been conducting the Best and Brightest competitions for more than 20 years to recognize companies that deliver exceptional HR practices and an above-and-beyond commitment to their employees. This is the second consecutive year that ATD has received this award.