ATD Names Moid Alwy as Chief Supply Chain Officer

American Tire Distributors (ATD) has added Moid Alwy as chief supply chain officer. In this role, ATD says Alwy will oversee ATD’s supply chain and evolve the vision and strategy for the supply chain’s function and innovation.

Alwy joins ATD following nearly 20 years at Target, where he began as a lead analyst in 2003 and rose through the ranks to become vice president of global supply chain and logistics. Prior to his time at Target, Alwy spent two years at US Bancorp where he was responsible for technology integration and implementation of mergers and acquisitions.

