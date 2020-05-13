ASE to Resume Testing May 18

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) will begin to resume testing on May 18 in selected areas of the country with test-center availability and lifted stay-at-home orders.

ASE tests scheduled prior to May 18 have been canceled and can be rescheduled to a date after May 18.

Those who have registered for a test, but have not yet scheduled an appointment, now have until Sept. 30 to take the tests. It is important to note that to maintain proper social distancing, test center seating will be reduced.