News

ASE Opens Registration for Winter Certification

Tire Review Staff

ASE winter registration is now open through March 31.

More than 50 ASE certification tests are available, covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry.

Those registering will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers.

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app was developed to help ASE Certified professionals extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

ASE testing is available throughout the year and ASE offers free online study guides to help with the test preparation process. For more information and to register for ASE certification testing, click here.

