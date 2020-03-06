Connect with us

ASE Announces New Mission Statement

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) board of directors has established a new mission statement, said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE.

The new ASE mission statement concisely explains the not-for-profit organization’s primary objective: “To serve the transportation industry as an independent third party that upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals.”

“As new vehicle technologies are introduced and continue to evolve, the need for knowledgeable, well-trained repair professionals is more critical than ever before,” said Zilke. “ASE is committed to supporting the needs of the industry by providing third-party certification of skilled professionals who are committed to service and repair excellence. We believe that this new mission statement not only defines our strategic direction but establishes a solid foundation for us to incorporate changing technologies into the ASE certification program.”

Most recently, ASE introduced new technology in the form of the ASE Renewal App which tests technical knowledge through an app on a phone, tablet or computer. The app is available for use by technicians who are already certified in the automobile series of tests (tests A1-A9).

ASE Announces New Mission Statement

