Connect with us

News

ASE Introduces Spanish/English Option for Four Tests

Tire Review Staff

on

Starting in January 2020, technicians taking certain ASE automobile certification tests – Suspension & Steering (A4), Brakes (A5), Electrical/Electronic Systems (A6) or Auto Maintenance and Light Repair (G1) – will have the option to see each question in a split-screen, Spanish/English format.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

No special registration procedure will be needed to access the Spanish translation, which is built into the test delivery screen. Test-takers can click on a “Leer en Español” (“Read in Spanish”) button to call up a screen showing the question and answer options in both Spanish and English.

All ASE tests will continue to have the searchable English-to-Spanish glossary of technical terms, which can be helpful to resolve dialectal differences. In addition, anyone for whom English is a second language may bring a standard, published English-to-foreign language dictionary to use at the test center.

In 2020, only the listed four certification and recertification tests will have the new bilingual feature. However, ASE says it anticipates Spanish translation of the other automobile series tests required for “Master” status to be available at a future date.

Click here for information in Spanish about the new translation option.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

ASE Introduces Spanish/English Option for Four Tests

on

K&M Top Shop Winner: Van Kleeck’s Tire Inc.

on

TireHub Selects Omnitracs for Fleet Management

on

CEAT Specialty Tires Teams Up with Costa Rican Distributor
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

News: Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate Tires

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

VMAC

VMAC
Contact: Lurene Lurene Phone: 250-740-3200Fax: 250-740-3201
1333 Kipp Rd., Nanaimo BC V9X 1R3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect