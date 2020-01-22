ASE Introduces Spanish/English Option for Four Tests

Starting in January 2020, technicians taking certain ASE automobile certification tests – Suspension & Steering (A4), Brakes (A5), Electrical/Electronic Systems (A6) or Auto Maintenance and Light Repair (G1) – will have the option to see each question in a split-screen, Spanish/English format.

No special registration procedure will be needed to access the Spanish translation, which is built into the test delivery screen. Test-takers can click on a “Leer en Español” (“Read in Spanish”) button to call up a screen showing the question and answer options in both Spanish and English.

All ASE tests will continue to have the searchable English-to-Spanish glossary of technical terms, which can be helpful to resolve dialectal differences. In addition, anyone for whom English is a second language may bring a standard, published English-to-foreign language dictionary to use at the test center.

In 2020, only the listed four certification and recertification tests will have the new bilingual feature. However, ASE says it anticipates Spanish translation of the other automobile series tests required for “Master” status to be available at a future date.

