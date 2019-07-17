News/National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence
July 17, 2019

ASE to Host Instructor Training Conference in Texas

The annual National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Instructor Training Conference will be held July 22-25 at the Embassy Suites in Frisco, Texas.

Over 350 high school and post-secondary instructors from around the country will be attending the ASE Instructor Training Conference hosted by the ASE Education Foundation. The conference will focus on the educational opportunities available for students at technical schools, as well as two and four-year universities, and also the benefits of choosing a career as a professional service technician.

The conference will feature 60 sessions conducted by professional trainers from prominent automotive and transportation companies, including General Motors (GM), Toyota and Federal Express, and will highlight the business/industry/education partnerships that are forming to help support the next generation of professional service technicians.

