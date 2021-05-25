ASE Offers Marketing Materials For Service Professionals Month

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has developed a collection of free marketing communications materials to commemorate Automotive Service Professionals Month in June.

Automotive Service Professionals Month has been designated by ASE as a way to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence. The month-long celebration will highlight the essential service provided by automotive professionals and provide an opportunity for shops, companies and organizations to thank them for their continued service, the company says.

The files can be downloaded on the company website.