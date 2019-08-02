ASE to Hold Conference Leading to Assessing Technician Competency

ASE will conduct a conference with industry stakeholders in mid-September to determine how technicians can be accurately and fairly assessed for competency in diagnosing, repairing, replacing and calibrating Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and components.

Participants will be from the OE manufacturers, ADAS suppliers, employers, technicians and industry associations in the automobile, medium/heavy truck and collision repair sectors.

Using results from this conference, ASE will develop a plan for assessing the competency of technicians working on ADAS. The technology that comprises these systems (sensors, cameras, Radar, LiDAR, modules and CAN bus communication networks) is not unknown to technicians who have been diagnosing, repairing or replacing these components on other vehicle systems for some time. It is understood that the structure of different manufacturers’ advanced driver assistance systems, the procedures to calibrate the systems and the tooling are diverse. Currently, questions on various elements of ADAS technology appear on several appropriate ASE certification exams.

A launch timetable will be determined based on additional workshops held to develop the scope and the number of assessments required for the ADAS body of knowledge.